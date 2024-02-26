Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,191. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

