Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 853,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,863. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

