Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

EMR traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.24. 899,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

