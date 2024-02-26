Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. 6,505,904 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

