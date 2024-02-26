Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

IBM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.67. 1,632,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,060. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

