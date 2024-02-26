Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.55. 14,608,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,430,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

