Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,582 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swmg LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,604 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.