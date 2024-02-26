Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $217.39.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

