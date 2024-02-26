Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.50. 2,123,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.70. The stock has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

