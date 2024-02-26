Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,933. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

