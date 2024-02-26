Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,477,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

