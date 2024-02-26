Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.10. 735,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,172. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

