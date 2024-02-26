Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

LIN stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.58. 503,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $448.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.77. The company has a market cap of $216.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

