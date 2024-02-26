Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $8.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tilly's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,054,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,899,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 533,630 shares of company stock worth $3,995,241. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.36 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

