Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.68 ($0.11), with a volume of 340830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £10.78 million, a PE ratio of 151.23 and a beta of 0.73.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

