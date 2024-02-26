Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires Shares of 12,115 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 505,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,170.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. 1,981,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,561. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

