Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys Shares of 35,966 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. 6,395,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

