Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,619,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.76. 317,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,928. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

