Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.07.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

