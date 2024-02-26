Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $4,174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 83,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,640,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URNM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. 457,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $58.96.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.