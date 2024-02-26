Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 98,001 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,001 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,436. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.