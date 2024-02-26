TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 321.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 101.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 435.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 105.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $411.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $414.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.51.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.78.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

