Toronado Partners LLC Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Toronado Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,682,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,065 shares during the quarter. Riskified accounts for approximately 9.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Riskified worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 192.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 158,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $834.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

