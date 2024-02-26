Toronado Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Toronado Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,951 shares during the period. Amplitude makes up approximately 2.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amplitude worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 184,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,371. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

