Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.48. The company had a trading volume of 585,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,167. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $171.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

