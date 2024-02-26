Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.57. 229,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

