Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. 533,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

