Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.29% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 202,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,859. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

