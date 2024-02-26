Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 1,731 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 208,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,945. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

