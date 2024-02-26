TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.76% from the stock’s current price.
TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.400431 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
