Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.57.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.