Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 21,521 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $131,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 49.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 115.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 39,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,895. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $291.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

