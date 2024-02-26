Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.60. 825,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,664. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

