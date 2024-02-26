Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $65,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $90.24. 1,382,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,496. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

