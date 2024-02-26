Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $49.31 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $49,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $509.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

