Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $49.50 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.87. 2,013,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

