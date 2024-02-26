Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $80.19 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oracle were worth $80,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,204. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $307.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.15.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

