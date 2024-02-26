Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 365 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $155,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $474.68. The stock had a trading volume of 709,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,910. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $475.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $442.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

