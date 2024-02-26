Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,321 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYK traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $353.87. 287,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,596. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $357.40. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average of $294.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.