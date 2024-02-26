Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,653 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $365.33. The company had a trading volume of 578,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.75 and its 200 day moving average is $386.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

