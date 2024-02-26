Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $86,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 7,096,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,644,402. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

