Treatt (LON:TET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $404.50

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 404.50 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 406.50 ($5.12), with a volume of 41766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.19).

TET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.56) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 479.12. The firm has a market cap of £246.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,272.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.41), for a total value of £46,968.90 ($59,139.89). 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

