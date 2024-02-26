Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 21,421 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.48. 348,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

