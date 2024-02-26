Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 23,635 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.23. 290,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

