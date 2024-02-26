Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after buying an additional 233,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $683.20. 243,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.45 and a 200-day moving average of $534.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $687.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

