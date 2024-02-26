Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 596,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,132. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

