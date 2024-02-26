Trexquant Investment LP Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.60. 572,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,579. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

