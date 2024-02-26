Trexquant Investment LP Has $16.15 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

