Trexquant Investment LP Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 526.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,376 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Clorox worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 279.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $152.47. 211,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,567. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 242.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

