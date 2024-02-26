Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,476,000. FedEx makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.07. The company had a trading volume of 468,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.90. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

